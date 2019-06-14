Viernes 14 de junio de 2019, p. 9
Arizona blues… no more
ArizonArrest… no more
We want
freedom to cross
cross the border line
freedom is not crime
let’s peaceful river flow
let the people come and go
We want freedom to cross
freedom to pass
the never last
Bloody bloody border
sanguinary times
Arizona blues… no more
Bloody bloody border
sanguinary time
Arizona arrest… no more
being suspicious…
being detained…
being searched…
being arrested…
Bloody bloody border
immigration laws…
Arizona crows
sanguinary times
immigration laws…
Arizona crows
no more, no more
sanguinary times
no more, no more
sanguinary times
we want freedom to cross
cross the border line
freedom is not crime
let peaceful river flow
let the people come and go
we want freedom to cross
freedom to pass
the never last
Arizona blues
Bloody bloody border
ArizonArrest no more
Arizona blues
no more
Bloody bloody border
being suspicious…
being searched…
being detained…
Bloody bloody border
sanguinary times
No more, more
we want
freedom to cross
cross the border line
freedom is not crime
let Peaceful river flow
let the People come and GO
We want freedom to cross
freedom to pass
the never last
Arizona blues
no more
Arizona loose
no more
ArizonArrest
no more
Maricopa blues
no more
Arizona blues
being suspicious…
being searched…
being detained…
being arrested……
immigration laws…
Arizona crows
immigration laws…
Arizona crows
being suspicious…
being detained…
being searched…
being arrested……
Maricopa blues ... no more