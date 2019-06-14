Periódico La Jornada

Viernes 14 de junio de 2019, p. 9

Arizona blues… no more

ArizonArrest… no more

We want

freedom to cross

cross the border line

freedom is not crime

let’s peaceful river flow

let the people come and go

We want freedom to cross

freedom to pass

the never last

Bloody bloody border

sanguinary times

Arizona blues… no more

Bloody bloody border

sanguinary time

Arizona arrest… no more

being suspicious…

being detained…

being searched…

being arrested…

Bloody bloody border

immigration laws…

Arizona crows

sanguinary times

immigration laws…

Arizona crows

no more, no more

sanguinary times

no more, no more

sanguinary times

we want freedom to cross

cross the border line

freedom is not crime

let peaceful river flow

let the people come and go

we want freedom to cross

freedom to pass

the never last

Arizona blues

Bloody bloody border

ArizonArrest no more

Arizona blues

no more

Bloody bloody border

being suspicious…

being searched…

being detained…

Bloody bloody border

sanguinary times

No more, more

we want

freedom to cross

cross the border line

freedom is not crime

let Peaceful river flow

let the People come and GO

We want freedom to cross

freedom to pass

the never last

Arizona blues

no more

Arizona loose

no more

ArizonArrest

no more

Maricopa blues

no more

Arizona blues