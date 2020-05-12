Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero (Miserere); Sex Pistols (Anarchy In the UK); Kanye West (Black Skinhead) Billie Eilish Everything i wanted); David Bowie (Life on Mars?); The Beatles (I Want to Hold your Hand); Ramones (Swallow My Pride); The Clash (Safe European Home); Public Enemy (Fight The Power); Patti Smith (People Have the Power); John Lennon (Mother); The Rolling Stones (Ruby Tuesday); Elton John (Daniel); Andrea Bocelli (Con Te Partiro); Elvis Presley (Heartbreak Hotel); Johnny Cash (Hurt). This Mortal Coil (Song to the Siren); Kraftwerk (Neon Lights); The Fugees (Killing Me Softly With His Song): Prince (When Doves Cry); Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers (Get Lucky).

Madonna (Ray of Light); JAY-Z feat. Alicia Keys (Empire State of Mind); Talking Heads (Love Goes to Building on Fire); Lou Reed (Satellite of Love); The Verve (Bitter Sweet Symphony); Joy Division (Love Will Tear Us Apart); New Order (True Faith); REM (Nightswimming); Adele (Chasing Pavements); Arcade Fire (Wake Up); Pixies (Monkey Gone to Heaven); Oasis (Live Forever)

Iggy Pop (Lust for Life); Gavin Friday (Angel); Massive Attack (Safe From Harm); Kendrick Lamar feat. U2 (XXX); Bob Marley & The Walers (Redemption Song); Echo and the Bunnymen (Rescue); Nirvana (Smells Like Teen Spirit); Pearl Jam (Jeremy); Bob Dylan (Most of the Time); Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Freedom); Depeche Mode (Walking In My Shoes); Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (Into My Arms).