salvaron la vidaa Bono
Martes 12 de mayo de 2020, p. 8
Madrid. Con motivo de su cumpleaños 60, Bono compartió una lista con las 60 canciones que
me salvaron la vida... sin las que no podía haber vivido, las que me trajeron desde allí hasta aquí, de cero a 60.
De forma adicional, escribió una serie de cartas como fan a diversos artistas como Zucchero y Luciano Pavarotti, Billie Eilish, David Bowie, Massive Attack, Daft Punk y Pharrel y Kraftwerk.
Entre los temas seleccionados por el líder de U2, se cuentan los siguientes.
Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero (Miserere); Sex Pistols (Anarchy In the UK); Kanye West (Black Skinhead) Billie Eilish Everything i wanted); David Bowie (Life on Mars?); The Beatles (I Want to Hold your Hand); Ramones (Swallow My Pride); The Clash (Safe European Home); Public Enemy (Fight The Power); Patti Smith (People Have the Power); John Lennon (Mother); The Rolling Stones (Ruby Tuesday); Elton John (Daniel); Andrea Bocelli (Con Te Partiro); Elvis Presley (Heartbreak Hotel); Johnny Cash (Hurt). This Mortal Coil (Song to the Siren); Kraftwerk (Neon Lights); The Fugees (Killing Me Softly With His Song): Prince (When Doves Cry); Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers (Get Lucky).
Madonna (Ray of Light); JAY-Z feat. Alicia Keys (Empire State of Mind); Talking Heads (Love Goes to Building on Fire); Lou Reed (Satellite of Love); The Verve (Bitter Sweet Symphony); Joy Division (Love Will Tear Us Apart); New Order (True Faith); REM (Nightswimming); Adele (Chasing Pavements); Arcade Fire (Wake Up); Pixies (Monkey Gone to Heaven); Oasis (Live Forever)
Iggy Pop (Lust for Life); Gavin Friday (Angel); Massive Attack (Safe From Harm); Kendrick Lamar feat. U2 (XXX); Bob Marley & The Walers (Redemption Song); Echo and the Bunnymen (Rescue); Nirvana (Smells Like Teen Spirit); Pearl Jam (Jeremy); Bob Dylan (Most of the Time); Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Freedom); Depeche Mode (Walking In My Shoes); Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (Into My Arms).