Inundan Twitter con mensajes por el Día Internacional de la Mujer

Personalidades de todos los ámbitos usaron la red social Twitter para expresar su apoyo al Día Internacional de la Mujer, aquí algunos de ellos:
La activista climática, Greta Thumberg escribió
Today is #InternationalWomensDay and we recognise that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 8, 2020
We can not have climate justice without gender equity.
And remember; what we women want today - and every day- is equality, not congratulations or celebrations. pic.twitter.com/g1CuEN6YLX
Michelle Obama, ex primera dama de EU exhortó a apoyar el desarrollo de las próximas generaciones de mujeres
This #InternationalWomensDay, let’s work together to empower the next generation of women.— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 8, 2020
That’s the idea behind the @GirlsAlliance—and I’m thrilled @YouTube is sharing the stories of our work in a new Creators For Change special. Tune in on March 17: https://t.co/r6CEE98VRz pic.twitter.com/yJz9G9PCnm
El primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, y la doble medallista olímpica, Kelly Homes participaron en una charla sobre carreras profesionales con jovenes mujeres.
"You find your talent first, then you work out how you’re going to get there."— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 8, 2020
To celebrate #InternationalWomensDay @DameKellyHolmes @aimafidon and PM @BorisJohnson took part in a discussion on careers hosted by @GraziaUK editor @HattieBrett.
#AWomanWhoInspiresMe #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/FF9Vf2cBdr
La ex presidenta de Chile, y Alta comisionada de la ONU, Michelle Bachelet señaló que la participación de las mujeres en la política hace sociedades y democracias más fuertes.
Changing gender stereotypes demands more presence of women in public life & greater recognition for their contributions. Having more women in politics is the foundation for better societies and stronger democracies.⁰#ChangeTheStory #IStandWithHer⁰#WomensDay https://t.co/wbJ4DA54e2— Michelle Bachelet (@mbachelet) March 8, 2020
Evo Morales, presidente derrocado de Bolivia rindió homenaje a las mujeres latinoamericanas, que todos los días hacen historia.
Hoy, #DíaInternacionalDeLaMujer— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) March 8, 2020
rindo un homenaje a la mujer latinoamericana que todos los días hace historia.
A las valientes bolivianas, que son las grandes protagonistas de la construcción de una Patria digna y sin dictaduras, mis respetos.#8M pic.twitter.com/jMEFf5LbB2
