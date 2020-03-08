Publicidad Comercial
Inundan Twitter con mensajes por el Día Internacional de la Mujer

Personalidades de todos los ámbitos usaron la red social Twitter para expresar su apoyo al Día Internacional de la Mujer, aquí algunos de ellos:

 

 

 

La activista climática, Greta Thumberg escribió

 

 

 

Michelle Obama, ex primera dama de EU exhortó a apoyar el desarrollo de las próximas generaciones de mujeres

 

 

 

El primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, y la doble medallista olímpica, Kelly Homes participaron en una charla sobre carreras profesionales con jovenes mujeres. 

 

 

 

 

La ex presidenta de Chile, y Alta comisionada de la ONU, Michelle Bachelet señaló que la participación de las mujeres en la política  hace sociedades y democracias más fuertes.

  

 

 

 

Evo Morales,  presidente derrocado de Bolivia rindió homenaje a las mujeres latinoamericanas, que todos los días hacen historia. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

