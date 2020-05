Muere Little Richard, uno los padres fundadores del rock and roll

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This is Little Richard. His Tutti Frutti exploded when I was eight years old, awakening a positive anarchy in a little girl’s heart. Nothing was the same after hearing his exciting and excitable voice. In 1955 we were stomping in our Buster Brown shoes, and the name of the energy was Little Richard! Farewell voice of an age; he commingles with the firmament now. image:@jimedblanchard